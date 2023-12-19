Patrick E. Bowe Sells 10,040 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $551,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Andersons by 126.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

