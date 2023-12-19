Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 228 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,713.39).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 940.60 ($11.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 986.40 ($12.48). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 941.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 878.95. The company has a market cap of £6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,351.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($15.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.38) to GBX 930 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.83).

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

