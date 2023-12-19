PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.16.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

