PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

PFSI opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,636.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,301 shares of company stock worth $21,006,315. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

