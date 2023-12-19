Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Maria Darby-Walker Acquires 5,555 Shares of Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Maria Darby-Walker acquired 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,645.76).

Personal Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.98. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.91). The stock has a market cap of £56.09 million, a PE ratio of -897.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.30. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

