Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.
Photon Control Stock Up 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
