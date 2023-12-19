POINT Biopharma Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 20,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,869 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
NASDAQ:PNT opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
