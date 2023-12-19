Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,190 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 2.4 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

