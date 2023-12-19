Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,075 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after buying an additional 279,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 241,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 150,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 143,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

