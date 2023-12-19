Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,952 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %
TTE opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
