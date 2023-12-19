Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $353,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

