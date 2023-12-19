Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $67.38, but opened at $65.52. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 130,087 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,974,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,197 shares of company stock worth $26,447,962 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

