Protech Home Medical (OTCMKTS:PTQQF) Trading Down 7.2%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTQQF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 298,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 188,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Protech Home Medical Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.
About Protech Home Medical
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Protech Home Medical
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.