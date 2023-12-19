PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Insider Jonathan Myers Purchases 97 Shares

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Myers purchased 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £150.35 ($190.15).

On Monday, November 27th, Jonathan Myers sold 46,862 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £67,012.66 ($84,751.06).

On Wednesday, October 18th, Jonathan Myers purchased 108 shares of PZ Cussons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($189.86).

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 153.20 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £656.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,702.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.40 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 2.33%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.30) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

