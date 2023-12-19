Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Reduced by Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.25.

Shares of CCA opened at C$53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.94. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$82.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

