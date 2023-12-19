Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Decreased by Cormark

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report released on Thursday, December 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($2.18). The company had revenue of C$56.45 million during the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.