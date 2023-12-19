Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic analyst D. Nedialkova now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DG stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

