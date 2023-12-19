Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Decreased by Zacks Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.92. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

