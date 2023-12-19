Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Reduced by Analyst

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.