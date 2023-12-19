Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Decreased by Analyst

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

ICLR stock opened at $280.01 on Monday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 6.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

