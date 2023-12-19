Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 4,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

