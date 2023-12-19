RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $272.61 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.55.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.