Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Transat A.T. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Transat A.T. and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TRZ stock opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.10. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

