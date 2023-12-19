Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT):

12/15/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $433.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $432.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $413.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $347.00.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $421.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSFT stock opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

