Reviewing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 22.40% 10.80% 6.37% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Star Bulk Carriers and Pacific Basin Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Pacific Basin Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $1.44 billion 1.52 $566.00 million $2.16 9.82 Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -6.30

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Star Bulk Carriers pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels. The company also provides vessel management services. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 243 owned and chartered vessels, including 110 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 132 Supramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

