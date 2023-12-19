Rise Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

