Rise Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.