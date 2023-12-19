Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $11.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RITM stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

