RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 544,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

RIV Capital Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

