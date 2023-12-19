Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Down 0.6%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Roots Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

