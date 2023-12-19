Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$44.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$45.08.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 35.71%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
