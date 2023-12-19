RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Shelley B. Thunen Sells 20,000 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,150.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RxSight by 38.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RxSight by 75.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RxSight by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RxSight by 220.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.