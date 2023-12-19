RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Shelley B. Thunen Sells 20,000 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,150.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.07.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
