RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $481,440.00 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Jesse Anderson Corley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.07.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RxSight by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in RxSight by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RxSight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

