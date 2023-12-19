Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 120,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 121,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
