Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 120,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 121,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.