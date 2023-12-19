Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

