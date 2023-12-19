Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
