Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 1.6%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

SISXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Savaria in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Savaria in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

