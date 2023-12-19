SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Head to Head Review

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and SaverOne 2014’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.60 $419.42 million $8.02 37.49 SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 2.54 -$7.44 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 8 4 0 2.23 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EPAM Systems and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $287.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 9.96% 16.98% 13.20% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats SaverOne 2014 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

