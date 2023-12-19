Savers Value Village, Inc.’s (NYSE:SVV) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 26th

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $36,815,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $33,147,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

