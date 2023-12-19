Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Scheid Vineyards Trading Down 12.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

