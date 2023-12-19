Scorpio Tankers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 7,110 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $135,401,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.70%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

