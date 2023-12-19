Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

AMZN stock opened at $154.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $154.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

