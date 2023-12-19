SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

