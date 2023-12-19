SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.