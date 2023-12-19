Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $195.89 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.67.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

