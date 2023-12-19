SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 295,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 709,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $25,600.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,712 shares of company stock valued at $748,105 in the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $714.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SES AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

