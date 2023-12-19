Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Decreases By 5.0%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton purchased 10,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Bally’s Stock Down 0.3 %

BALY stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

