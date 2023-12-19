Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Decreases By 5.0%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BALY stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.06.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
