Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 6.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cue Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 128.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.