Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 6.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cue Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HLTH opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 128.97% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health
Cue Health Company Profile
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cue Health
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.