Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Drops By 5.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. DaVita has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $116,373,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

