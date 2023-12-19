Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Decreases By 8.8%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.
Futu stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Futu has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Futu will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
