Short Interest in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Declines By 7.6%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

