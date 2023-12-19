Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Decreases By 7.9%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13, a PEG ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

